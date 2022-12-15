The Construction Week magazine reported that Freyssinet Middle East is working on completing work on 8 bridges on the road linking Kuwait and Saudi Arabia by June 2023, noting that construction work on the project began in January 2020.

The magazine said that the company, which specializes in engineering and civil construction, is making progress on one of the major infrastructure packages for the Nuwaiseeb Road in Kuwait.

The magazine quoted the company as saying 88% of the construction work has been completed for 8 bridges that form part of the road network, with a total length of 1736 meters, divided into 302 sectors, while the maximum length of the intersection is 110 meters.

The Nuwaiseeb Road is one of the main roads in the country from Kuwait to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which makes it one of the most important construction projects at the moment.

As for the upper bridge, the company used balanced cantilever technology, which is the construction method that does not install scaffolding systems under the bridge, but completes the superstructure of the bridge by connecting the parts sequentially to form an extension by post-tensioning and balancing them left and right from each pier using special lifting equipment. The parts are gradually cast into place and in their final position within the basic structure.

The company said that this is the first time that it has implemented a project of this importance using this advanced technology.