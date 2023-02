The criminal security sector, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with the public security sector, conducted a security campaign in the Salmi scrap area, resulting in the arrest of 76 persons. Some of those arrested were wanted criminals while others had committed various violations including the residency law violation. Necessary legal measures are being taken against the violators and suspects.



