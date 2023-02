The Court of Cassation intensified the sentence against a former director of a government agency, sentencing him to seven years in prison, and repealed the appeal ruling that imprisoned him for five years, on the charge of forging his university degree which was the basis of his promotion to the position. According to Al Qabas, the court also upheld a fine of KD 320,000, which is the value of salaries, bonuses and increases that he obtained based on his forged certificate.





