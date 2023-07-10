The issue of owning predatory animals in the country still causes problems, and needs greater control, to protect people from their attacks, and to protect the animals themselves, from those who practice cruelty against them.

Reflecting on this phenomenon, breeders reportedly recently abandoned on the streets of Kuwait seven black cubs, after they became weak and sick, leaving them struggling for survival with death, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Reliable sources say these cubs may have been smuggled into the country illegally when they were still suckling and needed mother’s care.

It has been learned that teams from the Environment Public Authority and the Ministry of Interior dealt with reports of attacks by these cubs on people, seized them, and transferred them directly to the zoo to be referred for medical care.

Nouf Al-Badr, a veterinarian responsible for these cubs at the zoo, told Al-Qabas that “the operation is more therapeutic than a rescue, as the cubs were weak, because they were not able to breastfeed enough from their mothers to strengthen their bodies.”

She added, “There were 7 cubs in the zoo, in dire need of care, given that they are about five months old. She disclosed breeders are unaware of the law that prevents breeding of predatory animals in Kuwait.”

She went on to say, “As soon as the animal becomes weak or sick, the breeders get rid of it, or at other times they remove its claws and fangs to protect their children. This is cruelty against animals.”