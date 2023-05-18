Seven firefighting stations — Al-Bidaa, Salmiya, Jahra, Tahrir, Al-Manqaf, Al-Bairaq and Fahaheel — were mobilized to deal with 3 fires that broke out in a school in Al-Jahra, a house in Rumaithiya and a commercial complex in Al-Agaila.

The Al-Anba daily said the three fires were dealt with without significant injuries.

The fire brigade said that the school fire broke out in an air conditioning unit, while the house fire was inside a room on the second floor, while in the third incident the fire destroyed the basement of a commercial complex.