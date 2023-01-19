A report by the Audit Bureau shows that 62 percent of the ‘juveniles’ who live in care homes and received a degree of social, psychological and educational care that qualifies them to return to society again as good individuals, returned to strange behavioral pattern during the past three years and committed crimes punishable by law.

According to the report, Al-Qabas daily said, reveals behavioral deviations including drug possession and consumption, quarrels, fights and bringing young girls into the facility.

The report related to monitoring and evaluating the efficiency of the performance of the social welfare sector in the Ministry of Social Affairs, especially family custody and juvenile care and some special observations on juveniles who return to delinquency, in addition to monitoring a group of violations of public funds and behavioral deviations for a group of foster children over 25 years old.

The report indicated that 139 of the juveniles returned to delinquency again, despite being held in care homes, pending a new case or multiple and recurring cases, after they received a degree of social, psychological and educational care that qualifies them to return to society again as good individuals, indicating that the percentage of these recidivism during the aforementioned years was 62 percent.

The report revealed that young people from care homes, over the age of 25, had gotten out of control, and these are 13 who live in the ‘Hawalli 3 Building’, upon a decision issued by the Undersecretary for Social Affairs to evacuate, but it was not possible to remove them from the building because they obtained a ruling from the Court of Cassation, in addition to the “Fatwa and Legislation” did not receive a response until the date of writing the report regarding their legal status.

The Court pointed out that “the repeated violation of the law by those present in Hawalli 3, assaulting others, allowing bedoun to reside inside the house, the presence of young girls, possession of drugs and bloody quarrels with others, which forces the administration to attend due to its previous mandate over them, or to be summoned to provide statements to the authorities.

The report stated that there is waste in disbursing subsidies to those over 30 years old, as the Ministry of Affairs continues to provide services and financial subsidies to them in the age group that exceeds 30 years or more, and their number is 44 people, who receive monthly financial benefits of 559 dinars for each one, in addition to housing and other services.

The report recommended a number ways to prevent the phenomenon of these ‘delinquents’ returning to deviant behaviors, including reducing the phenomenon of children who were previously independent from residential care, integrating children of unknown parents into society, and strengthening and supporting their will to be independent.

The recommendations included studying the decrease in juvenile cases and its connection to family life that the Corona pandemic contributed to, studying the extent to which bad friends, alcohol and drugs affect juveniles, and increasing security personnel at the entrances of guest houses.