The Administration and Manpower Authority, in cooperation with the Military Education Authority, represented by the Non-Commissioned Officers and Personnel Training Institute at the Ministry of Defense, received the batch of 600 volunteer non-commissioned officers, who were accepted immediately.

The Army General Chief of Staff said, in a statement to Al-Jarida newspaper, that the volunteers have completed all procedures and medical examinations necessary for their acceptance and enrollment in the Non-Commissioned Officers and Personnel Training Institute.

The Chief of Staff added that during the weekend, the Institute received 600 applicants who passed medical tests and examinations for the courses of non-commissioned officers within the framework of the army’s General Staff continuing to implement the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled to make room for the Kuwaiti youth to join the armed forces and provide them all forms of support, encouragement to serve the country in various positions and specializations.

It is noteworthy that the General Staff had accepted last March 277 applicants who passed the tests and medical examinations, followed by the acceptance of 400 in April.

The Chief of Staff said that the ceiling for the number of accepted students in the current batch has been raised from 350 to 600 applicants, with the aim of accelerating the pace of admission and enrollment.

The sources added that registration is open throughout the year, and is not restricted to specific periods, and applicants for these courses will be approved as soon as they meet the conditions and pass the prescribed medical tests and examinations.