The General Traffic Department carried out a comprehensive traffic security inspection in workshops, garages and crafts workers in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area resulting in the issuance of 600 traffic violations and seizure of eight wanted vehicles.

According to Al-Rai, the Ministry of Interior released a statement that the campaign was carried out by the General Traffic Department represented by the Technical Affairs Department, and in cooperation with the criminal security sector, comprising of the Department of Counterfeiting and Counterfeiting Crimes, the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigations, and relevant ministries and government agencies, namely the Ministries of Commerce and Electricity, the Kuwait Municipality, and the Public Authority for Manpower. The report confirmed that the Public Authority for Industry and the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition issued 600 traffic violations and eight wanted vehicles, including seven judicial seizures, and one theft. The violators were referred to the Public Security Affairs Sector at the Shuwaikh Industrial Police Station.

Moreover, the Ministry of Commerce issued 58 minutes of violation of a garage and workshop, and also issued records of seizure and immediate closure of a workshop for selling and manufacturing exhaust pipes and accessories that cause annoying sounds. It was noted that the law prohibits the import, manufacture, selling, or installation of sports exhaust systems and accessories of all kinds, excluding sports organizations specialized in sports, authorized car dealerships, and spare parts agents licensed to sell them with approval from the General Traffic Department. Furthermore, the department affirmed its commitment in regulating violators of the traffic law and imposing ministerial decisions that criminalize sound pollution, such as the exhaust pipe.