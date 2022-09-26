The General Traffic Department said that 60 expatriates — Indians, Bangladeshis and Egyptians – who were caught using their cars to transport passengers to and from the Kuwait International Airport face deportation.

A local Arabic daily said the arrest came after receiving complaints from several sources and direct orders were issued by the Director General of the General Traffic Department, Major General Yousef Al-Khadda to arrest the violators of the traffic law which forbids using private vehicles to transport vehicles in return for money.