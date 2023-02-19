Personnel from General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations have arrested six people for violating the residence and labor laws from the Capital and Farwaniya governorates.

The daily added, the officers also arrested another person in cooperation with the concerned state authorities for working as a pharmacist and manufacturing medicine, reports Al-Rai daily.

Necessary measures were taken against the man and the Ministry of Health issued eight citations against the man and referred him to the concerned authority.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has also seized the place. All those arrested were referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary action against them.