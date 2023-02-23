The Attorney General, Counselor Saad Al-Safran, announced the issuance of the annual report on the work of the Public Prosecution Office during 2022, which sheds light on crime statistics in total transparency in public interest.

The figures showed that the number of members of the Public Prosecution office reached 510, while 39,795 cases were recorded in 2022, an increase of 24 percent over 2021, reports Al-Rai daily.

The following are indicators of the movement of the most prominent crimes:

— Crimes of failure to submit financial disclosure statements — 1,426 crimes, an increase of 27 percent over the year 2021.

— Crimes of failure of officials to implement judicial rulings — 369 crimes, an increase of 32 percent over the year 2021.

— Forgery crimes in official documents — 611 crimes, an increase of 30 percent over the year 2021.

— Narcotics and psychotropic substances — 2,687 crimes, an increase of 16 percent over the year 2021.

— Press, media and information technology crimes – 3,086 crimes, an increase of 28 percent over the year 2021.

— Juvenile crimes recorded the highest record in the history of the State of Kuwait — 5,812 crimes, an increase of 10 percent over the year 2021.

— Domestic violence crimes — 2,223 crimes, an increase of 42 percent over 2021.

— Medical profession crimes and patients’ rights — 426 crimes, an increase of 47 percent over the year 2021.

The total number of defendants brought before the Public Prosecution Office was 38,120, of whom 60 percent were Kuwaitis, while the percentage of males was 89.3 percent.

The age group from 30 to 39 years was the most likely to commit crimes, with a rate of 26.8 percent.

According to the report, the Public Prosecution’s completion rate of cases reached 93.8 percent, of which 60 percent were referred to criminal trial, 33.4 percent were decided to be closed, and 6.6 percent were referred for lack of jurisdiction.

The conviction rate in judicial rulings issued during 2022 in cases referred by the Public Prosecution Office to the courts reached 88.7 percent.