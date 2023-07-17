Acting Deputy Director General of National Manpower Affairs at the Public Authority for Manpower Najat Al-Youssef announced the launch of a project to train students to work in the private sector for one month during this summer.

Al-Youssef said the objectives of the student training project is to attract young people while they are still students by enrolling them in practical training programs to create awareness of the importance of working in the private sector and its impact on the professional and career development of the individual, and highlighting the importance of training in non-government institutions because of its impact on rehabilitation and preparation of students, strengthening and building their skills and supporting their self-confidence so that they can enter the labor market and prepare them technically and artistically for the requirements and needs of the labor market, reports Al-Anba daily.

The officials pointed out that the participation of 55 private sector companies, and the provision of 1,660 training opportunities in a number of sectors in various fields, such as the banking sector, insurance, retail, law, the oil sector, factories, cooperative societies, and others.

Taking part in the program are 900 students.