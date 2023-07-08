While Abdullah Al-Salem University is preparing to launch its first academic year as a new institution in the country, the university held admission tests as a large number of students continue to get themselves registered.

As of now during the first phase about 5285 students have registered, which forced the university to open a second registration slot. Member of the founding board of directors of the university and head of the planning and strategy committee, Dr. Fawaz Al-Enezi, said the second phase started from 12:00 noon Friday and will continue until Sunday, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The conditions laid down for admission by the university says, the minimum percentage required is 85 for students in the literary section and 80% for students in the scientific section, while for students with special it is 80% for the literary section and 75% for the scientific section.

Al-Enezi told the daily that the university, which aspires to be among the most advanced and developed universities in the world, has adopted international tests for admission in English and mathematics, by adopting the IELTS test or its equivalent, provided that the student obtains 5 degrees as a minimum, and the accuplacer test — a series of tests that evaluate students’ skills in reading, writing, and math to help college administrators place them in courses — and the condition that the student obtains 238 degree as a minimum for admission.

The university starts with 3 colleges: “Engineering and Energy”, “Computer and Systems” and “Entrepreneurship”, which includes 10 different majors. A differential rate is calculated for accepted students according to the college they will enroll in.

Al-Enezi explained that the differential average for the student applying for “Engineering and Energy” or “Computer and Systems” is by specifying a criterion of 65% for the high school average, 20% for the mathematics test, and 15% for the English language test. 70% for the high school average, 15% for mathematics, and 15% for “English”.

He said that the admission tests are carried out under the supervision and follow-up of a specialized international company, stressing the university’s keenness to ensure excellence.

Al-Enezi indicated that the nucleus of central admission in the country was launched through the launch of a joint screen between Kuwait University and Abdullah Al-Salem University to register students this year, indicating that the period for submitting applications for admission will be from July 15 to 26, and the student can specify his/her desires simultaneously in the two universities and on one registration platform. If he fulfills the admission requirements, indicating that high school graduates of this year and last year are allowed to apply at Abdullah Al-Salem University.

He stressed that after completing the exams and registering the students, they will be compared according to the differential average, as the highest 600 students with the average will be selected, pointing to the mandate of the Council of Public Universities and the Minister of Education to increase the seats, in case of need.

He said that the university’s academic programs are “dynamic and flexible, responding to the requirements of the labor market,” pointing to “a plan to open the way for students to open their own businesses before graduation. Businesses at the university, in addition to the university owning companies that are expected to be established in accordance with the law.

Al-Enezi revealed that the attendance of students at Abdullah Al-Salem University will be in its location in Al-Khalidiyah area (formerly the College of Engineering and Sciences at Kuwait University), pointing out that they will move and benefit from the university campus in Shuwaikh in the next academic year.

He indicated that Abdullah Al-Salem University is the first university to apply psychometric tests to accepted students, to measure the extent to which their skills and tendencies match the academic specialization in which they are enrolled to enhance the students’ skills.