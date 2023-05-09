In a step to address the concerns and needs of members of the General Fire Force, and upon directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled the fire force from last Sunday began receiving requests for treatment abroad for members of the force and their first-degree relatives provided nod is given by the specialized medical committees.

The Director of the Department of Health Affairs in the General Fire Force, Colonel Dr. Fayez Al-Nassar, told Al-Rai daily those eligible for treatment abroad are critical and intractable cases that require surgical or non-surgical intervention, and for which there is no treatment in Kuwait.

A medical committee from the Ministry of Health, said about 5,000 members of the force, whether military or civilian, will benefit from this decision, indicating that one of the conditions for applying for treatment abroad is that a member of the fire force should be on the job, and produce a medical report approved by a government hospital, and must prove the kinship, provide a copy of the civil ID of the patient and his companion.

The committee stated that the treatment can be received in America, Britain, France, Thailand, or any other country determined by the competent medical committee.