The head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the Farwaniya Hospital, Dr. Amal Khader, revealed that the department performed 50 childbirths in the new Farwaniya hospital, from its opening on 5 February until 9 February. Speaking to Al Rai newspaper, Khader said that the hospital delivered two twin births during the mentioned period. The doctor reassured that all mothers and newborns are in good health.





Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait