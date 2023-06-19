The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that 45 primary health care centres will operate during the Day of the Arafat and Eid al-Adha holidays in various health regions, Alrai Media reported. The health centres that will remain open for 24 hours in the Capital Health District are Muhammad Thunayan Al-Ghanim in Sulaibikhat, Mirza Hassan Al-Ahqaqi in Daiya, Hamad Al-Saqr Specialist in Adailiya, and Jaber Al-Ahmad 2, while the Munira Al-Ayyar centre in Kaifan and Abdullah Yousef Al-Abdulhadi in Yarmouk will operate from seven in the morning until midnight.

In Hawally, the centres that will stay open for 24 hours are Al-Rumaithiya Specialist, Sabah Al-Salem Al-Junoubi, Al-Salmiya Al-Gharbi, and Salwa Health Center. The Hawally Western and Mahmoud Haji Haidar centres are open from seven in the morning until midnight. In Farwaniya, the Al-Firdous Al-Janoubi, Al-Farwaniya Al-Gharbi, Al-Andalus, Al-Rabiya and Abdullah Al-Mubarak centres will operate round-the-clock. Meanwhile, in Ahmadi, the centres that will remain open are Al-Sabahiya Al-Gharbi, Sabah Al-Ahmad A, Al-Khairan, Al-Khairan Residential, Al-Wafra Residential, Al-Wafra Agricultural, Abdulaziz Al-Rashed in Bneider, Ali Sabah Al-Salem, Al-Raqqa, Jaber Al-Ali, Fahaheel Specialist, Al-Fintas Specialist, Sabah Al-Ahmad Marine City and Al-Khairan Al-Bahri.

MoH added that in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer health area, the Al-Adan Specialist Center and Al-Salam Center will remain open 24/7, while the Bayan and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Al-Gharbi centers will operate from seven in the morning until midnight. In Jahra, the Al-Jahra Healthcare, Saad Al-Abdullah Block 2 and Al-Qasr and Al-Abdali will open 24 hours a day, while the Southern Sulaibiya centre will accept visitors from seven in the morning until midnight. The Kabd center will operate from seven in the morning until nine in the evening.