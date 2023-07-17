The semi-annual statistics issued by the Ministry of Justice for 2023 revealed about 424,000 new cases were registered at the Court of First Instance.

The copy of statistics obtained by Al-Qabas indicates that the most prominent cases registered during the first half of this year were 1591 crimes, 16 state security cases, and 486 domestic violence cases.

The sources stated that the Court of First Instance registered 12 cases of “money laundering”, 954 juvenile cases, 531 information technology cases, in addition to 46 complaints against lawyers.

It pointed out that 298 traffic violations, 2,196 environmental cases, 908 dud cheque cases, and 4,864 passport misdemeanor cases were recorded.

The Ministry of Justice said it will simplify procedures, facilitating litigation, and developing judicial edifices.