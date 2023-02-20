Informed educational sources revealed that the Ministry of Education is following up with the authorities at the Ministry of Interior on the progress of the investigation into the case of test leaks, indicating that it will terminate the services of anyone who proves their involvement among the Ministry’s employees.

The sources further revealed that it is not possible to repeat the exams or to make a decision to fail 40,000 students accused of cheating in the exams, pointing out that it is unreasonable for the students to be marked fail without clear evidence and a report approved by the examination committees.

She also added that all of the students who were caught cheating in the exam, were actioned upon according to the system and regulations in place for this aspect, at the same time praising the examination committees that performed their role to the fullest to submit reports on a daily basis to the examination control for the approval of the penalty.