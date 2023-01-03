The French Navy announced, that it had seized half a ton of heroin and 3.5 tons of “cannabis resin” when it intercepted an unflagged boat in the Arabian Sea.

The Naval Command for the Indian Ocean Region, based in Abu Dhabi, stated that the drugs, valued at 50 million Euros, were seized after a French frigate intercepted the boat on December 27, 2022, reports a local Arabic daily.

According to the statement, part of the drug consignment may have been destined for the European market.

This happened when the French frigate was operating within the framework of the “Combined Duty Force 150” (CTF 150), an international alliance of naval forces based in Bahrain with the aim of enhancing maritime security in the region.