The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that after a report was received by the Central Operations Department at dawn today, stating that a kitchen fire had occurred in an apartment in a building in the Farwaniya area firemen rushed to the site of the fire and did the needful.

According to fire sources a gas leak in the cooking gas cylinder was the cause of the fire and as a result the kitchen roof caved in and also damaged the adjoining room, reports Al-Rai daily.

The building residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure and the fire was put out. Four people who were injured were taken to a hospital.