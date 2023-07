The Ministry of the Interior announced that a campaign by the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigation resulted in the arrest of 39 violators of the residence and labor law of various nationalities, in Farwaniya East and Bneid Al-Qar.

The security sources added the campaign also resulted in the arrest of 3 people who were caught red-handed for begging for alms in in Farwaniya Governorate, reports Al-Rai daily.

All those arrested have been referred to the concerned authorities.