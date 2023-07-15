On Friday, 6 people died during the latest round of bull shooting events in San Fermin in Pamplona (northern Spain), bringing the total number of injured in the framework of these celebrations that attract tourists from all over the world, to 35 people.

A spokeswoman for the University Hospital in Marta-Martin Nabra said that the last round of bull shooting, which lasted just over two minutes, injured “five people who were taken” to the hospital, but that no injury was caused by a bull butt, reports Al-Rai daily.

Nabra indicated that one of the wounded was diagnosed with a “bruise in the chest,” while another wounded person suffered a “head injury.”

In total, 35 people were injured during the bull shooting activities this year, while no serious injury was recorded.

As part of the San Fermin festivities, which take place annually between July 6 and 15, hundreds of runners, dressed in white shirts and red scarves, try to get as close as possible to six bulls during an 850-meter race through the city’s cobbled streets.

These celebrations, which were mentioned by Ernest Hemingway in 1926 in his novel “The Sun Olso Rises”, attract a large number of tourists from all over the world.

The release of bulls annually causes dozens of injuries and sometimes deaths.