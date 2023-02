The Kuwait Municipality, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate Branch, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, raided a wine factory in a house in Al-Adan area, reports Al-Rai daily.

The director of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Municipality branch, Eng Falah Al-Shammari, said after someone informed the Ministry of the Interior that a house in Al-Adan was used to manufacture booze, securitymen requested help from the municipality inspectors to confiscate 355 barrels of raw material, reports Al-Rai daily.