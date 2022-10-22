The total value of Kuwaiti exports amounted to 312.1 million dinars in 7 months. The sources said Arab Gulf states accounted for the highest percentage of Kuwaiti exports at KD 183.7 million, followed by the group of Arab countries with KD 95.9 million, and then the European continent with KD 10.9 million.

The rest of the exports were distributed in varying proportions to African countries with an amount exceeding half a million dinars a little to 543,000 dinars, Asian and Australian countries by 3.1 million dinars and the countries of the Americas by 18 million dinars, reports a local Arabic daily.

Kuwaiti-origin exports to the world reached their peak last July, with total exports of 76.8 million dinars, followed by February with total exports of 72.8 million dinars, and May with total exports of 39.4 million dinars, while April recorded the lowest value of exports with 24.8 million dinars. And in June, exports amounted to 26.8 million dinars.