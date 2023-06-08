The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) announced 30,593 plots of land have been readied for delivery to citizens, within the of South Abdullah Al-Mubarak and Khaitan projects, in addition to the N1, 2, 3, 4 – N12 suburbs in the context of the housing distributions of ‘Al-Mutlaa City’.

The PAHW stated that according to the directives of the Minister of Electricity and Water, Minister of State for Housing Affairs Mutlaq Al-Otaibi, the volume of housing plots ready for actual delivery to citizens has been increased within 3 existing projects, while 26,758 citizens were issued ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates within the aforementioned projects during May, and that to complete the procedures for obtaining building permits, in coordination and cooperation with the Municipality and the Kuwait Credit Bank, reports Al-Qabas daily.