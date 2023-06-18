The Ministry of Works has given nod for the launch of about 30 projects within its plan for the current fiscal 2023-2024 covering several sectors, including sanitary engineering, planning, the government center for examinations and quality control, and major projects, while the ministry is still currently working on approving projects for the rest of the sectors.

The plan includes, according to documents obtained by Al-Qabas, a number of projects of qualitative importance, foremost of which is the project for the study and preliminary design of the deep tunnel system, which aims to solve environmental problems resulting from directing sewage to the sea in emergency cases, as well as containing floods and protecting communities, residents and road users during torrential rains.

The project is based on closing the current sewage connections, as well as the rainwater sewers that drain their water into the sea, and diverting the water to a treatment plant that will be established for this purpose.

The plan also includes a project to develop, construct and operate the treated water system in the southern region to enhance food security in the country, by implementing the third treated water line from the control center to Al-Wafra farms, studying and developing the existing Wafra station, and studying the implementation of the irrigation network and the lines of Al-Wafra farms.

Among the projects is also a study of the development, construction, completion and maintenance of the treated water system in the northern region, with the aim of increasing agricultural crops, enhancing food security and supporting the strategic stock of treated water, to reduce imports.

In the major projects sector, the plan is expected to include the launch of the fourth package project within the new Kuwait Airport project, which is related to government buildings at Kuwait International Airport, with linking automated systems and cybersecurity with the airport command building.

The project includes the construction of civil aviation buildings, which are the command and control center building, the eastern data center, the western data building and the communications center, as well as buildings belonging to the Ministry of Health and others belonging to the Ministry of Interior.

Most notable projects

— Study and design of the deep tunnel system.

— Operation and maintenance of pumping stations for Abdali farms.

— Maintenance and operation of the “Governmental Center for Testing and Quality Control”.

— Establishing and operating a network of treated water tanks in the regions.

— The fourth package project for Kuwait International Airport.