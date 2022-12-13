British police announced the death of three children after they fell into an ice-covered lake in Central England at the weekend.

A local Arabic daily quoting British source said the three, aged 11, 10, and 8 years, were recovered yesterday, and were in a critical condition. A six-year-old child was also recovered and taken to hospital, and his condition was critical.

“The search continues at the lake to establish what exactly happened and if there are others who fell into the water,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.