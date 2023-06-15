The Omani Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi, disclosed the second coordination meeting of the ambassadors of the GCC countries will be held at the Oman Embassy next Sunday, pointing out that the meeting comes from the premise of the Sultanate of Oman presiding over the current session of the GCC summit, and aims to coordinate efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between GCC countries and their missions overseas.

Al-Kharousi told Al-Rai daily, on the sidelines of his participation in a blood donation campaign organized by the embassy for its employees and members of the Omani community as part of celebrations of the International Blood Donation Day.

He explained the embassy’s participation in the event comes as an affirmation of the embassy’s societal role, and to spread awareness of the importance of blood donation.

He pointed out that the Sultanate attaches great importance to this day, and the Omani Foreign Ministry is keen to urge all its missions abroad to participate positively in various community events, pointing out that blood donation is a great work that contributes to saving lives.

He added that diplomacy is not limited to political matters and participation in conferences and meetings, but also includes humanitarian and societal aspects, praising the efforts of those in charge of the Kuwait Blood Bank, for the facilities they provided for the success of the event.