The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force announced that the prevention sector launched its inspection campaigns on Tuesday morning, under the supervision of the sector’s Vice President, Major General Khaled Abdullah Fahd. The inspection teams toured the Shuwaikh industrial area to ensure company compliance with safety and fire prevention protocols.

According to the Arab daily, the tour resulted in the closure of 29 craft manufacturing facilities whose owners did not comply with the required conditions despite being previously notified. Fahd stressed that the role of the inspection teams is to guarantee community security and preservation of lives and property by removing violations in the country.