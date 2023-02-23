The men from the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations have arrested 27 violators of the residence and labor laws during a security crackdown in the areas of Mubarakiya, Sharq, Bneid Al-Qar, Salmiya, and Al-Ahmadi, and also raised a fake servants office in Jahra region and arrested three people.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of the Interior stated that all those arrested had been referred to the competent authorities, reports Al-Rai daily.