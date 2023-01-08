Statistics issued by the General Traffic Department shows 25,122 traffic citations were recorded, and 6 people were arrested for possessing of suspected narcotic substances and for being in an abnormal condition.

A local Arabic daily said 13 other persons were arrested for various reasons and 6 vehicles were seized because they were wanted by the judiciary. This is in addition to arresting 61 ‘children’ for reckless behavior and referring 16 juveniles to the Public Prosecution for reckless driving; seizing 84 vehicles and 14 motorbikes.

The GTD personnel also dealt with including 296 major collisions and 1,024 minor collisions, from Dec 31, 2022 until Jan 6, 2023.

The General Traffic Department indicated that it monitors and facilitates traffic movement in all regions, stressing the launch of traffic campaigns to control violators.