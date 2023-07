The General Department of Residence Affairs Investigations, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Manpower, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, conducted a security campaign against violators of the Residence and Labor Law in the fish market in the Sharq region. The campaign resulted in the arrest of 25 violators, who are now being referred to the competent authorities for legal action, Al-Jarida daily reported.



