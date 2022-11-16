Customs men at the Air Cargo Department managed to seize 24 bottles containing the drug “liquid kratom — kratom is herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree (Mitragyna speciosa) grown in Southeast Asia.”

Air freight inspectors suspected the postal parcel coming from a European country and after inspecting it found 24 blue bottles containing a foul-smelling liquid believed to be a kind of drug, reports a local Arabic daily.

The contraband was seized upon instructions of the Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahd, and with the follow-up of the Director of the Air Customs Department, Mutlaq Al-Enezi

Al-Fahd, said, this is the first seizure of liquid kratom by the customs authorities. He said, “regardless of the variety of smuggling methods and attempts to hide them, customs men remain always vigilant.