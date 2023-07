The General Department of Residence Affairs Investigations conducted a security campaign in Hawalli Governorate (Salmiya area) resulting in the detention of 22 expats of various nationalities who violated the residency and labor law. The detainees were referred to the competent authority to face deportation, Al-Anbaa reported.



