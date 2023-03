The security authorities have arrested 21 violators of residence and labor laws — 20 of who were arrested in the Khaitan and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh while one Asian woman was arrested in Salmiya.

The Public Relations and Security Media of the Ministry of Interior stated the arrests come as part of ministry efforts to combat the phenomenon of menial labor and efforts to eliminate violators of laws, reports Al-Rai daily.