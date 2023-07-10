The Public Prosecution has made the decision to file charges against two citizens and a general trading company for fraud and money laundering. Legal actions were taken following the receipt of 455 complaints against the accused. Al-Jarida reported that the complaints are based on the false claim made by the suspects, asserting their capacity to purchase and import cars from overseas at prices lower than the goods’ actual worth, while also guaranteeing swift delivery within an exceptionally short timeframe.



