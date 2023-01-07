Customs men at Shuwaikh Port seized 1,900 bottles of alcohol which arrived from an Asian country hidden in 40-foot container of ceramics.

A customs source told a local Arabic daily the container remained for 90 days at the Shuwaikh port without anyone coming forward to claim it and following the applicable customs procedures it was sent to the Bait Al-Mal for auction.

The Bait Al-Mal Inspection Department found inside the container 9 pallets covered with protective clothing to mislead their detection by the device and after the pallets were opened 1,900 bottles were found neatly placed inside each pallet.