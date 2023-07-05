The General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Public Morals Protection Department, managed to arrest 15 people of different nationalities on charges of practicing acts contrary to public morals, through various accounts on a number of social networking sites.

The Security Media Department stated that this comes within the framework of continuing to follow up and monitor all phenomena outside the law and public morals, reports Al-Rai daily.

All those arrested have been referred to the competent authorities to take all legal measures against them.