Data documenting marriage contracts in Kuwait recorded 381 marriage contracts for Egyptians, during 11 months, specifically between January and November.

Official figures show that the Egyptian woman got the lion’s share of the total marriages in Kuwait during this period, with 182 marriages, which constitutes about 47.7 percent of the total marriage contracts for Egyptians, while the Asian woman ranked second with a rate of 112 marriages, that is, close to 29 percent, reports a local Arabic daily.

The data indicated 14 Kuwaiti women married Egyptians during the 11 months of 2022, while Syrian women preceded them with 16 marriage contracts to Egyptians in Kuwait during the same period, while 14 Jordanian women and 10 Lebanese women married Egyptians in Kuwait.

It is clear that the borders of Kuwait and the Arabs did not constitute an upper ceiling for the marriage of Egyptians in Kuwait, as it went global in their marriages since the beginning of the year, with the registration of 8 Egyptian men marrying American women and 7 European, in addition to 6 African women, 4 Palestinian women, 3 Sudanese women, 3 Yemeni women, and one Saudi woman, in addition to one bedoun.

The data indicates that the total number of marriages that took place in Kuwait from the beginning of 2022 until its end is close to 12,000 cases, while the number of Kuwaiti men marriages from the beginning of the year until the end of last November is about 8,600.