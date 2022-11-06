The Competition Authority has referred 14 cooperative societies to the disciplinary board after accusing them of being responsible for an increase in the price of eggs.

The authority said “the referred cooperatives abused their position and obstructed competition between local companies supplying eggs, especially with suppliers from small and medium companies operating in the sector, which prevented their participation in providing their products in these coops, and thus the supply decreased, to the extent that contributed to raising the prices of this commodity, reports a local Arabic daily.

Informed sources told the daily the authority has opened an investigation based on complaints submitted by one of the egg supplying companies and another for poultry breeding, in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Protection Law.

The authority stated in its report that the 14 cooperatives are not the only reason for the rise in egg prices, but they have followed a behavior that violates the requirements of fair competition targeted by the authority’s law, and harmed some suppliers more than others.

It is noteworthy that the prices of eggs have recently witnessed an increase in prices in some cooperative outlets from 1.1 dinars for a big tray to about 1.350 dinars.