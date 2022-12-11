The Minister of Municipality Abdulaziz Al-Mojil said that the number of non-Kuwaiti workers in the Kuwait Municipality totaled 329, of whom 124 work in jobs for which citizens do not apply, such as grave diggers, messengers, deceased drivers, among others, which do not have alternatives for locals.

According to a local daily, Al-Mojel stated that the municipality is committed to the decisions of the Civil Service Council regarding the implementation of the replacement policy, particularly referring to the Kuwaitization of government jobs, by terminating the services of expat workers to reach the specified annual percentage. He added that the municipality has reached the specified percentage in applying the policy of replacement with several job groups including law, politics and Islamic affairs, teaching, education and training, social, educational and sports services, marine jobs, forensic jobs, prevention and rescue, engineering jobs, development jobs, administrative follow-up and statistics.

Moreover, the minister said that the Civil Service Bureau is concerned with implementing Resolution No. 11 of 2017 regarding the rules and procedures for the Kuwaitization of government jobs, and following up its implementation with government agencies, in order to reach the percentages specified for job groups. Al-Mojel said that the former Minister of State for Municipal Affairs prepared the book regarding the plan for Kuwaitization and empowerment of citizens in the municipality, mentioning that the first phase of the plan has been implemented, while the rest of the stages will be implemented in time.