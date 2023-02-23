The agencies operating at the Kuwait International Airport are preparing for the national holidays, with a number of new measures aimed at facilitating movement during the travel period.

Al-Qabas sources reported that the total number of departures between February 23 and 27 is expected to reach 123,000 passengers, on board 925 flights.

Travel offices in the country witnessed a great demand from citizens and residents during the past few days to book their tickets, during the National Day holiday and the anniversary of Liberation Day, which contributed to an increase in prices by more than 200 percent, for some travel destinations.

A number of specialists in the tourism and travel sector told KUNA that the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Turkey, London, Cairo and Beirut are among the most popular destinations for travelers during this holiday, noting that the turnout was about 90 percent, coinciding with the opening of local airlines and new destinations. , in the last few years.

For his part, Nassib Adnan, director of a travel office, said that the demand for travel is very high, as it reached 90%, and was accompanied by a large increase in ticket prices for many travel destinations, indicating that the average ticket price for travel to Bahrain is 200 dinars, Dubai is 280 dinars, and Jeddah is 220 dinars. Istanbul 350 dinars, and Cairo 300 dinars.

Adnan stated that European countries usually have the largest share of the domestic travel market share, with London, Geneva and Spain ranked first, followed by the rest of European cities.