Minister of Social Affairs, Sheikh Firas Al-Sabah said he is proud of the strategic partnership between Public Authority for Disability Affairs and the Human Building System, which resulted in training 158 physically challenged persons and employing 112 of them in the government and private sectors in 4 consecutive batches.

Speaking on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony of the fourth batch of the category of people with disabilities, which was held under his sponsorship, Al-Sabah said, within the “Partners to Employ Them” campaign initiative launched by PADA in 2018, the continuation of cooperation and determination is evident to achieve success and reach this category of the people at the highest levels, thus upgrading their skill and professional levels according to training programs and a clear vision. He emphasized that their entry as an effective element in society is heart-warming, reports Al-Qabas daily

Director of the Authority, Dr. Bibi Al-Amiri, confirmed the authority’s work plan to follow up government institutions to ensure their commitment to employing 4% of persons with disabilities, hinting at the same tile lack of commitment on the part of some government institutions in this regard.