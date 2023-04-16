The Public Prosecution office investigated about 100 cases on charges of spreading false news and information through tweets on the social networking site “Twitter” within 12 months, a local Arabic online website q8-press reported

The source said that the tweeters who were investigated were charged by the Public Prosecution Office with other charges, in addition to the charge of spreading false news, which is broadcasting information that they “believe is not criminal,” but that causes social destabilization.

A legal source told the website that the charge of spreading false news with the aim of undermining confidence in society and causing panic, carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison.

The website pointed that the charge of publishing false news or information is often classified under the State Security Crimes Act.