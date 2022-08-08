During an inspection conducted under the supervision of the Audit and Municipal Services Follow-up Department of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, ten shops in the Qurain Markets area were confronted for either advertising without license and nonrenewal of license. The department’s Director in the Governorate Municipality Branch, Talal Oqab, stressed the significance of implementing adherence to the business regulations and advertising requirements set by the municipality. He confirmed that the supervising team is enforcing an iron hand by visiting shops and similar markets for routine inspections across the country.



