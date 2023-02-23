The security campaign conducted by the General Department of Residency Affairs Investigations in the Jahra region resulted in the detention of ten expatriates of various nationalities who violated the residency law. According to Al Anbaa, the violators were referred to the Administrative Deportation Department to prepare them for the deportation procedures and include their names on the country’s blacklisted individuals.

In other news, the criminal security sector, represented by the Department of Protection of Public Morals and Trafficking in Persons, arrested 16 prostitutes and 7 brokers. The Ministry of Interior released a statement that the criminal security officers arrested a group of individuals of different nationalities on charges of incitement to immorality, trafficking and violation of public morals in Hawalli.

The report added that the 23 individuals were detained and referred for deportation following a raid in several suspicious dens after a report was received by the Department about the use of several apartments for illegal activities, as well as their promotion through various channels.