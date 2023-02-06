A study prepared by a French center for climate research with the support of the United Nations concluded that 10 percent of the world’s population is considered a source of half of the annual emissions that cause global warming.

The study suggested imposing a tax on individuals who pollute the environment the most, which was supported by the United Nations Development Program, reports Al-Rai daily.

A new scientific report backed by the United Nations uses a new term: environmental inequality. Large areas of the world pay the price of pollution even though they may not be responsible for it.

The researchers concluded that 10 percent of the world’s population is responsible for half of the annual greenhouse gas emissions and by analyzing the phenomenon of emissions during the past thirty years, they discovered that twenty-five percent of emissions were the source of only one percent of the world’s population.

China, the United States and India are the most polluting countries, according to the World Meter statistics website.

This scientific effort explicitly reminds of the step achieved during the Climate Summit COP 27 in Egypt to establish a global fund to assist countries affected by climate change, which is sponsored by the major industrialized countries, and which was reluctantly accepted by the polluting countries.